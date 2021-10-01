New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ekadashi is one of the most important Hindu festivals as it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The auspicious day falls on the eleventh day of the Lunar fortnight, and when Ekadashi falls in the Ashwin month, Krishna Paksha is known as Indira Ekadashi. Devotees on this day worship Lord Vishnu and observe a day-long fast to seek the blessing of the lord. This Ekadashi holds significance as it falls during the Pitru Paksha. This year the day will be observed on October 2, 2021.

As per Hindu mythology, devotees who observe Indira Ekadashi can help the departed souls attain moksha. So as the day is around the corner, here we are with detailed information regarding the festival.

Indira Ekadashi 2021: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Date: October 2, Saturday

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 11:03 PM on Oct 01, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 11:10 PM on Oct 02, 2021

Parana: 06:15 AM to 08:37 AM, October 03, 2021

Indira Ekadashi 2021: Significance

This auspicious day falls in the month of Pitru Paksha to help the Pitrus get rid of the vicious cycle of birth and death. Devotees on this day observe a day-long fast to help departed should attain salvation. The day is also referred to as Ekadashi Shraadha. Devotees on this day should perform Shraddha and Tarpan and do pind daan. Also, one should offer food to crows, the poor and cows.

Ekadashi fasting is a three-day festival. A day before Ekadashi, devotees have singles meal in the afternoon and on the next day, observe a strict fast. On the third day, devotees break their fast after sunrise.

Indira Ekadashi 2021: Puja Vidhi

Some people observe the fast without consuming even a drop of water while some with fruits or satvik pure food.

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

- Offer Tulsi leaves along with the sweets and fruits.

- Offer flower, dhoop and do tilak to Lord Vishnu

- Reciting Vishnu Sahastranama is very auspicious.

- Conclude the puja by performing aarti

- Donation of fruits, food, cloth and money to brahmins is considered auspicious.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv