New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: With everyday case count of COVID-19 closing the mark of 70,000 with each passing day, the need is being felt for the emergency authorization of two homegrown COVID-19 vaccine candidates in India. The two vaccine candidates, Covaxin made by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and ZyCOV-D by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila in collaboration with Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), are reportedly on the verge of completion of their phase-II clinical trial.

With this significant progression into vaccine development in India, the assertions for ‘emergency authorisation’ of India’s COVID-29 vaccine candidates have emerged across the board in Indian administrative as well as the scientific community.

An ICMR official told Parliamentary standing committee on Home Affairs that emergency authorization of either one of the two candidate or both could be considered if the Centre decides so, news agency PTI reported.

Vaccine ball in Centre’s court

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech last week had said that when scientists give a ‘green signal’, vaccine will be produced on a mass scale and the country is well prepared for that. "I want to tell people, the talent of our scientists is like that of 'rishi munis' and they are working very hard in laboratories. Three vaccines are in various stages of testing. When scientists will give us the green signal, it will be produced on a mass scale and all preparations have been made for it," Prime Minister had said.

Currently, it’s up to Centre to decide, depending on the efficacy of the trial results so far, that it wants to go ahead with the emergency authorization of homegrown vaccine candidates or not. Or whether ICMR’s response to Parliamentary panel is to be taken as a ‘green signal’ or not.

The skepticism surrounding safety protocol to be in place before vaccinating the masses also continues to loom, since normally the final trial takes at least six to nine months. However, in case the government and scientific community gets convinced of the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines under trial across the country, the possibility of ‘emergency authorisation’ cannot be denied.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta