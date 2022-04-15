New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Indian Railways is one the largest mode of transport for people living in India. The history of Indian Railways goes back to over 160 years when on 16 April 1853, the first passenger train ran between Bori Bunder (Bombay), and Thane was operated and covered a distance of 34 km. India has one of the largest railway networks in the world, and every day millions of people travel from one place to another.

The Indian Railways has a great frequency, and this helps with a largely populated country. Indian Railways is the primary operator of rail operations throughout the country. Every year on April 16, Indian Rail Transport Day is observed. Since the day is just around the corner, here we bring you some of the lesser-known facts about Indian Railways :

1. India's Fastest Train

Vande Bharat Express Train is currently the fastest train. It runs at a speed of 180 km/hr. With the initiative of Make in India, the manufacturing and designing of the train are done by ICF. The train regulates by Delhi-Katra and Delhi-Varanasi.

2. Train with the longest route

The longest train route is Vivek Express, which connects one end to another. The train runs from Dibrugarh and covers 4286 km to reach Kanyakumari. The train takes 82 hours 30 minutes. This journey is not just the longest in India but in the entire subcontinent.

3. First Electric Train in India

Back on February 3, 1925, the first electric train in India was operated between Bombay Victoria Terminal and Kurla Harbour.

4. First Bullet Train in India

As per the National High-Speed Rail Corridor (NHSRCL) chairman and managing director Satish Agnihotri, the first bullet train in India will be operational in 2027 and trials will begin in 2026.

5. Longest Railway platform in India

The longest Railway platform in India is situated at Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur Railway Station. The station measures a whooping of 1,366.33 m (4,483 ft). Earlier, the record was taken by the platform at Kharagpur station in West Bengal at 1072 m.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen