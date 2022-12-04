Indian Navy Day 2022: When And Where To Watch The Celebrations Of This Special Day

INDIAN NAVY Day is primarily celebrated to recognise the contributions, efforts and successes of the Navy Forces. On December 03, 1971, Pakistan began an overnight onslaught against India in which the Indian navy sunk around four Pakistani ships, including PNS Khaibar during Operation Trident. This year marks 50th anniversary of the victory of Indian Navy Force over Pakistan in 1971.

It is integral to teach children- the future of the country about the achievements of the Indian Navy against Pakistan. This day celebrates the commemoration of Operation Trident launched by the Indian Navy to attack Karachi Harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, CAS and all personnel of the #IAF convey their greetings & best wishes to the Indian Navy on the the occasion of #NavyDay. pic.twitter.com/49omBbfm0G — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 4, 2022

Indian Navy Day 2022: Celebrations

This year for the first time the celebrations of this special occasion are being held outside the capital of the country, New Delhi due to coinciding MCD elections in the state. Our Honourable President Smt. Droupadi Murmu is invited as the 'Guest of Honour'for the 'Operational Demonsration' at Visakhapatnam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his greetings and wishes to all the country's people on the occasion of Indian Navy Day on Twitter, "Best wishes on Navy Day to all navy personnel and their families. We in India are proud of our rich maritime history." He further added in his tweet, "The Indian Navy has steadfastly protected our nation and has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times." Have a look at the video posted by PM on this occasion.

Best wishes on Navy Day to all navy personnel and their families. We in India are proud of our rich maritime history. The Indian Navy has steadfastly protected our nation and has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times. pic.twitter.com/nGxoWxVLaz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2022

Other ministers including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal and many others also extended their warm wishes on the occasion to celebrate the valour of Indian Navy Force.

Greetings to all @IndianNavy personnel on #NavyDay. The Indian Navy is at the forefront of keeping our country safe by ensuring impeccable maritime security. The nation is proud of Indian Navy’s valour, courage, commitment and professionalism. pic.twitter.com/3UA77vBIH1 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 4, 2022

On Navy Day, I extend my warm greetings to our brave navy personnel and their families. We salute the valour, dedication and commitment of Navy personnel in protecting our maritime borders. pic.twitter.com/M2jfmSHkHC — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 4, 2022

The Indian Navy today is the world's seventh most powerful marine force, trailing only the United States, Russia, China, Japan, France and the United Kingdom. The Navy forces include around 150 submarines and ships, 300 aircrafts and 67,252 active and 55,000 reserve men on active duty as of June 2019. You can watch and enjoy the celebration of Indian Navy Day here: