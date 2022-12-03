Indian Navy Day 2022: Know History, Significance And What This Day Is Observed?

INDIA OBSERVES Navy Day on December 4 every year. Navy Day is primarily recognised for its contributions and successes. The Operation Trident launch against Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War was commemorated on this day in 1971. This day is marked by a number of activities, and each year a new celebration theme is suggested for Navy Day.

Day of the Indian Navy: History

On December 3, 1971, Pakistan began an evening onslaught against an Indian airbase during the India-Pakistan conflict. They sent the Nirghat, Veer, and Nipat missile boats towards Karachi at top speed in retaliation to the Pakistani strike. The Indian Navy sunk four Pakistani ships, including PNS Khaibar, during Operation Trident, killing hundreds of Pakistani Navy troops. Also recalled are those who died during the Indo-Pakistan War.

The President of India serves as Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Navy, which is a component of the Indian Armed Forces. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maratha Emperor, is revered as the founding father of the Indian Navy.

Indian Navy Day: Significance

The year 2021 will be designated "Swarnim Vijay Varsh" by the Navy in honour of the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war's triumph. The East India Company founded the Indian Navy in 1612; however, it eventually changed its name to the Royal India Navy, and after the country gained independence, it was reorganised as the Indian Navy in 1950.

The achievement of the Indian navy was widely recognised after the great and destructive war against Pakistan, and it is crucial to teach all Indian children and people about the importance and victory of India. Numerous activities are held on this day, including marathons, interschool quiz contests, air shows, and tattoo ceremonies. On Navy Day, internet users post quotes to social media.