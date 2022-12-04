Indian Navy Day 2022: 10 Interesting Facts About Navy That You Must Know

THE SPECIAL day of Indian Navy Day is commemorated to celebrate Operation Trident which was launched by the Indian Navy to attack Karachi Harbour during the war of 1971 between India and Pakistan. The day is celebrated to raise awareness regarding the efforts of the Navy for the protection of the country. This special day recognises the efforts, valour and achievements of the Indian Naval Force. The day is celebrated annually on December 04, 2022. Therefore, on this special day, we bring you some interesting facts about our Indian Navy that you must know.

Facts About Indian Navy

1. The Indian Navy is the Indian Armed Forces' naval branch. The Indian Navy's Supreme Commander is India's President. The navy is led by the Chief of Naval Staff, a four-star admiral.

2. The Indian Navy is currently the world's seventh most powerful marine force, trailing only the United States, Russia, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, and France. The force includes 150 submarines and ships, 300 aircraft, and 67,252 active and 55,000 reserve men on active duty as of June 2019.

3. Originally called the Royal Indian Navy, our supreme naval branch of the armed forces of India was founded in 1612 by the East India Company and renamed the Indian Navy on 26th January 1950 after independence.

4. Navy Day does not commemorate the day the Indian Navy was founded. Rather, it is the day the Indian Navy successfully executed Operation Trident, an attack on Pakistani Naval Headquarters in Karachi.

5. The Indian Navy's largest warship in service, INS Vikramaditya, also finds its place among the biggest aircraft carriers in the world. This 283.5 metres-long modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier was entered into service in 2013.

6. The Indian Navy’s anti-ship cruise missile BrahMos is the world’s fastest operational system in its class. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has recently increased the missile system’s range from 298 km to nearly 450 km.

7. The Indian Navy completed successful expeditions to Mount Everest, the South Pole and the North Pole in 2004, 2006 and 2008 respectively.

8. All the ships of the Indian Navy have the INS prefix.

9. The Indian Navy has extended humanitarian help and disaster relief in countries overseas. 'Operation Vanilla' was launched for the affected population of Madagascar after the horrific devastation by Cyclone Diane.

10. The invocation to Lord Varuna (The Sea God) in the Vedas was adopted by the Indian Navy for its emblem, with the Motto: “Sam no Varunah”, meaning: “Be auspicious unto us Oh Varuna”.