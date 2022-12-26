Indian Cuisine Ranks 5th In World's Best Cuisines 2022| See Top Indian Dishes On The List

INDIA IS a country known for its rich diversity and culture. From distinctive languages, cultures, regions, religions, tribes, festivals, food and many more, India stands firm as one of the most diversified countries in the world. However, Indians being traditional and desi by nature, prefer food over everything else.

According to the Taste Atlas Awards, India has ranked fifth on the list of best cuisines in the world for 2022. This ranking is based on the audience's votes for dishes, tastes, ingredients and beverages. The list has topped by Italy, whereas, Greece bagged the second position followed by Spain and Japan. The Indian cuisine received 4.54 out of five-star ratings. A Bulgariea-based food website rated some of the Indian foods, 'garam masala, ghee, malai, butter garlic naan, keema and 460 more' as the best-rated food in India.

Which one is your favorite?

Full top 95 list: https://t.co/194Xj0ZMZ4 pic.twitter.com/v4uYHnGzGD — TasteAtlas (@TasteAtlas) December 22, 2022

Among the world's best traditional recipes, Shahi Paneer from India made it to the list of the top 50 and ranked at 28th position. The Shahi Paneer delicacy from Delhi's Kake Da hotel received a total of 4.66 stars out of 5 in TasteAtlas World's best dishes. The top 5 "Best Traditional Dishes" in the world by TasteAtlas' list 2022 are- Kare (Japan), Picanha (Brazil), Ameijoas a Bulhao Pato (Portugal), Tangbao (China), and Guotie (China), respectively.

Shahi Paneer is one of the most relished Mughlai Indian dishes in which paneer is cooked in a creamy gravy consisting of onions, tomatoes, curd, nuts, seeds and spices. Its gravy is a thick combination of cream, tomatoes and Indian spices. It is a typical North Indian dish which is eaten along with roti or naan.

Whereas, Butter Chicken of Gulati's in New Delhi is ranked at the 53rd spot with 4.56-star ratings. Lucknow Korma by Dastarkhwan stood at 55th rank in the world's best 100 'traditional' dishes. Vindaloo of Venite in Goa bagged 71 spots in the global list, and Hyderabadi Biryani (by ITC Kohenur) emerged at 71 ranks.

TasteAtlas also jotted down some of the best traditional restaurants to try out in India which include, Shree Thaker Bhojanalay (Mumbai), Karavalli (Bangalore), Bukhara (New Delhi), Dum Pukht (Delhi), Comorin (Gurugram), Girimanja's (Mangaluru), Kinara Dhaba Village (Waksai), Annalakshmi (Chennai), Mavalli Tiffin Rooms (Bangalore) among many others.

(With inputs from agencies)