Indian Army Day 2023: Why Is It Celebrated On January 15? History, Significance, Celebrations And Other Details Here

ARMY PLAYS a crucial role in the country's protection and development. To honour the brave and valiant soldiers of the country, we celebrate the special occasion of Army Day every year on January 15. This day holds a special significance in the history of the Indian Army and its independence.

January 15 is celebrated as Army Day as it was the day in 1949 when Field Marshal Sir Kodandera 'Kipper' Madappa Cariappa took over the charge of the Indian Army from British General Sir Francis Butcher. He was the first Indian Army Official to hold a five-star rank and had led troops in World War II and the first Indo-Pak war of 1947.

Indian Army Day 2023: History

Indian Army Day is celebrated on January 15 annually in the recognition of Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa (then a Lieutenant General) taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on 15 January 1949. This day celebrates the achievements of the first Indian Commander of the Indian Army. The day is considered an important occasion as it commemorates the sacrifices of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives and honours their bravery for the nation. The motto of the Indian Army is 'Service Before Self' with the objective to ensure national security, unity, peace, defend the nation from external aggression and internal threats, and maintain security within its borders.

Indian Army Day 2023: Celebrations

This year marks the 75th anniversary of Indian Army Day which is being celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm and pride. The celebrations of the day are scheduled to be held in Bengaluru. For the first time, the parade for Army Day will take place outside the National Capital, Delhi since the first celebrations in 1949. The parade is likely to take place at the Parade Ground, MEG & Centre in Bengaluru. Several army chiefs are likely to be present at the celebrations in Bengaluru and will review the parade and distribute Gallantry Awards.

