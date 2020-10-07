Indian Air Force Day 2020: During the celebrations at the Hindon Base in Ghaziabad, a scintillating air show by various aircraft is displayed by the IAF pilots.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year, the Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on October 8 to mark the foundational anniversary of the Indian Air Force, the air arm of the three Indian armed forces. This year, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be celebrating its 88th birth anniversary, as it was established in the year 1932 under the British rule.

To mark the IAF Day, an air show is organised every year at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad near Delhi. During the celebrations at the Hindon Base in Ghaziabad, a scintillating air show by various aircraft is displayed by the IAF pilots. The celebrations also include an air display where the most crucial and vintage aircraft put up a magnificent show.

The Air Chief Marshal and the chiefs of the other two armed forces along with several other senior officers attend the celebrations at the Hindon Air Base.

"I would like to compliment all air warriors for a job well done in what has turned out to be an extremely challenging year...," Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said in a video on Twitter.

#AFDay2020

A momentous journey of Eighty Eight Years. Indian Air Force is ever ready to INNOVATE , INTEGRATE & INTIMIDATE.



Promo video of IAF on the occasion of 88th Anniversary.



Jai Hind!

This year, the IAF Day parade will feature the newly-inducted Rafale fighter jets along with other fighter jets which will take part in the Indian Air Force Day parade 2020. Five Rafale fighter jets were inducted into the Indian Air Force on September 10 this year, giving a major boost to the Indian air power.

Here are the fighter jets which will feature in Indian Air Force Day Parade 2020:

Rafale Jets: The newly inducted Rafale Fighter jets are known for air-superiority and precision strikes, are India''s first major acquisition of fighter planes in 23 years after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia. The aircraft is capable of carrying a range of potent weapons.

"The Rafale is a 4.5 generation, twin-engine omnirole, air supremacy, interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, ground support, in-depth strike, anti-ship and nuclear deterrence fighter aircraft, equipped with a wide range of the weapon." The IAF tweeted while sharing amazing pictures of the Rafale fighter jets.

Rafale – The Rafale is a 4.5 generation, twin-engine omnirole, air supremacy, interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, ground support, in-depth strike, anti-ship and nuclear deterrence fighter aircraft, equipped with a wide range of weapons.

Tejas Aircraft: This Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) is an indigenously developed, single-engine fighter aircraft, which will also feature in this year's IAF Parade at the Hindon Air Base. "Tejas is an indigenously developed, single-engine, fourth-generation, high-agility, multirole, supersonic light combat aircraft," IAF wrote on Twitter.

Mi-17 V5 Chopper: The Mi-17 V5 medium-lift helicopter is equipped with the state-of-art navigational tool. The Mi-17 V5 helicopter is designed to be deployed for troops and arms transport to various parts of the country. "Mi-17 V5 – The Mi-17 V5 is a medium-lift helicopter, equipped with state-of-art navigational equipment & modern avionics, designed to be deployed for troops & arms transport, fire support and search-and-rescue (SAR) missions", the IAF tweeted.

Mi-17 V5 – The Mi-17 V5 is a medium-lift helicopter, equipped with state-of-art navigational equipment & modern avionics, designed to be deployed for troops & arms transport, fire support and search-and-rescue (SAR) missions.

Apache Helicopters: The twin-turbo shaft attack Apache helicopters with a tandem cockpit will also feature in the IAF Day Parade. "H-64E Apache - The Apache is a twin-turbo shaft attack helicopter with a tandem cockpit for two crew & a tail wheel-type landing gear arrangement", the IAF tweeted.

AH-64E Apache - The Apache is a twin-turbo shaft attack helicopter with a tandem cockpit for two crew & a tail wheel-type landing gear arrangement.

The Indian Air Force, also known as Bhartiya Vayu Sena, was officially established on October 8, 1932, by the British Empire, as India was under the rule of Britishers at that time. However, after Independence (In 1950), with the government's transition to a Republic, it changed to Indian Air Force.

