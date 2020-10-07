Indian Air Force Day 2020: This day is observed every year on October 8 to mark the birth anniversary of IAF. Know the history, significance and lesser-known facts about the IAF.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Indian Air Force Day is celebrated every year across the country on October 8 to mark the birth anniversary of India's one of the most strong armed forces. Also, it is observed to make people aware about the Indian Air Force in any organisation of national security both officially and authoritatively. This year, India will celebrate its 88th IAF Day. Read on to know the history, significance and lesser-known facts about IAF.

History

According to the official website of the Indian Air Force, IAF was established on October 8, 1932, and its first ac flight came into being on April 1, 1933. During that time, India was ruled by United Kindom and they called the aviation-based armed force of India- 'Royal Indian Air Force'. However, after Independence (In 1950), with the government's transition to a Republic, it changed to Indian Air Force. Since 1950, IAF has seen many battles and now with around 1,500 aircraft and 1,70,000 personnel, it is the fourth largest air force in the world after the United States, Russia, and China.

Significance

Indian Air Force acts as an air arm for all the armed forces of India and secures Indian airspace. It also conducts aerial warfare during armed conflicts. IAF had played a major role in operations including Operation Meghdoot, Operation Cactus, Operation Vijay, and Operation Poomalai. Indian Air Force has also been part of United Nations peacekeeping missions. Indian Air Force also played a major role in India's biggest wars with China and Pakistan. Recently, India welcomed 4 Rafale fighter planes to strengthen Air Force.

Lesser known facts about IAF

1. President of India holds the Supreme Commander rank of the Indian Air Force.

2. Marshal of the Air Force- Arjan Singh became the first and so far five-star rank officer of the Indian Air Force.

3. Indian Air Force has near 1,39,576 active personnel and 1,40,000 reserve personnel.

4. IAF is the fourth largest air force in the world.

5. Subroto Mukerjee served as the first Indian CAS of the Indian Air Force.

