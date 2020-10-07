New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Indian Air Force Day is celebrated every year on October 8, the day Vayu Sena was established in 1932. Indian Air Force is tasked with securing Indian airspace and conducting aerial activities during armed conflicts. The 88th Indian Air Force day holds special significance because first batch of five Rafale fighters were formally inducted last month, in a major shot in the arms for the Indian Air Force. Notably, India has the fourth largest operational air force in the world. Here is all you need to know about Indian Air Force Day

Air Force Day: Venue and time

A total of 56 aircrafts including 19 fighters and 7 transport aircrafts along with 19 helicopters will take part in this year's Air Force Day parade on October 8 at Ghaziabad'Hindon Air base. This would definitely be a spectacular view & a treat to watch. Notably it will be the first time, a Rafale will lead Vijay Formation at Air Force Day parade on 8th Oct. The ceremony will start at 8 am and will continue till 11 am.

Why is Indian Air Force Day observed?

IAF day is celebrated to increase the awareness about Indian air force and teh role it plays in the national security. The day is celebrated in air force bases all across the nation with air shows and parades conducted by air force cadets. More than 170,000 personnel and over 1,400 aircrafts are in service with the Indian Air Force. Its personnel and aircraft assets rank fourth amongst the air forces of the world. Air Force not only safeguards Indian territory and national interests from all threats, but also provides support during natural calamities.

The President of India holds the rank of Supreme Commander of the air force. The Chief of Air Staff, an air chief marshal is responsible for the operational command of the air force. Motto of the Indian Air Force is ‘Touch the Sky with Glory’, which has been taken from eleventh chapter of the Bhagavad Gita. After independence, the air force took part in four wars with Pakistan and one with People’s Republic of China IAF works with the United Nations’ peacekeeping missions.

