India Reports 4th Monkeypox Case: What Are Its Symptoms And Is It Curable? | Explained

World Health Organization (WHO) declared Monkeypox a global health emergency due to the increase in the number of cases of the disease. Over 16,000 cases of Monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries, which also includes four cases from India and one case from Thailand. Monkeypox is transmitted from person to person through close contact with body fluid, lesions, and respiratory droplets. The deadly virus also spread by using contaminated material such as bleeding, according to WHO.

Symptoms of Monkeypox:

WHO mentioned that the incubation period of monkeypox is usually from 6 to 13 days. However, it can range from 5 to 21 days. The incubation period is the number of days between when you are infected with something and when you might see symptoms. According to the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), the Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox, but it is not related to chickenpox. The symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms.

1. The invasion period is usually between 0 to 5 days. This period is characterized by fever, intense headache, lymphadenopathy, back pain, myalgia (muscle aches) and intense asthenia (lack of energy).

2. Lymphadenopathy, which is the swelling of the lymph nodes, is a distinguishing monkeypox's characteristic compared to diseases like chickenpox, measles and smallpox.

3. Within 1-3 days, the skin eruption usually starts. In 95 per cent of cases, the rash affects the face, whereas, in 75 per cent of cases, it affects the palm of the hands and soles of the feet. Oral mucous membranes are also affected in 70 per cent of cases, meanwhile, genitalia and conjunctivae are affected in 30 per cent and 20 per cent of cases respectively.

4. The rash evolves from macules to papules, vesicles, pustules and crusts which dry up and fall off, as per WHO. Moreover, the number of lesions can vary from a few to several thousand.

5. Monkeypox's symptoms usually last from 2 to 4 days.

Treatment Of Monkeypox:

According to CDC, there is no specific treatment for monkeypox. As monkeypox is genetically similar to smallpox, the antiviral drugs and vaccines developed to protect against smallpox may be used to prevent and treat monkeypox virus infections.