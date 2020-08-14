The report further stated that the investigators are collecting blood samples which will help in testing the immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a piece of good news for Indian vaccine makers for the deadly coronavirus, the preliminary results of phase 1 clinical trials of the vaccine candidate, COVAXIN, developed by the Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), showed that the Indian made vaccine is safe.

According to a report by Economic Times, principal investigators, who are involved in conducting the trials said that the vaccine has been tested on around 375 volunteers at 12 sites across the country. Each volunteer was administered with two doses of the vaccine, Covaxin.

“The vaccine is safe. We have not observed any adverse events in any of the volunteers at our site,” said Savita Verma, principal investigator, who is leading the trial at PGI, Rohtak, as quoted by Economic Times.

The report further stated that the investigators are collecting blood samples which will help in testing the immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate. The blood samples were taken after the volunteers were administered with the second dose of the vaccine.

“As of now we know that it is safe. The second step is to know how effective the vaccine is for which we have started collecting the samples,” added Verma.

“We are in the process of giving a second dose to the healthy volunteers and so far, we have not seen anything unusual event in patients. It is safe,” said Sanjay Rai, principal investigator at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, as quoted by Economic Times.

AIIMS had recruited 16 volunteers for testing the Bharat Biotech vaccine. The investigators are expecting to finish the Phase I by August end.

Covaxin is India’s first vaccine candidate for the coronavirus. The vaccine candidate is developed by the Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The vaccine has been developed from a strain of SARS-CoV-2, isolated by the ICMR-National Institute of Virology in Pune.

Once the safety data from all 12 sites show desirable results, the company will approach the Drug Controller General of India for conducting Phase II trials. “If all goes well, the vaccine may be available in the first half of next year,” said another investigator, on the condition of anonymity, as quoted by the Economic Times.

Posted By: Talib Khan