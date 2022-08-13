Independence Day 2022: From Rani Laxmi Bai To Sarojini Naidu, Women Who Fought For India's Freedom

India will celebrate 76th Independence Day on 15th August. Freedom fighters and revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and Mahatma Gandhi left no stone unturned to fight for the freedom of India. But women were not behind at all and also paved the way for India's independence. Let's remember these brave women who fought for India's independence against all odds.

Rani Laxmibai

Also known as the Rani of Jhansi, Rani Laxmibai was one of the leading figures of the Indian Rebellion of 1857. She was married to Maharaja Of Jhansi Gangadhar Rao. Born in 1828, Rani Laxmibai became a symbol of resistance to the British Raj for Indian nationalists.

Sarojini Naidu

A poet and an activist, Sarojini Naidu played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence from the Britishers. She became a follower of Mahatma Gandhi and also became a part of the Indian nationalist movement. In 1925, she was appointed the President of the Indian National Congress. In 1947, she became the Governor of the United Provinces, making her the first woman to hold the office of Governor in the Dominion of India.

Mahadevi Varma

Born in 1907, Mahadevi Varma is a prominent figure in Hindi Literature. Her writings also depicted her work in welfare development among women. She is also known as the Modern Meera Bai. Even though she was married, she chose to live an ascetic life. Apart from being skilled in poetry, she was also a skilled painter and translator. For her work, she received Padma Bhushan in 1956 and Padma Vibhusan in 1988.

Savitribai Phule

Savitribai Phule was a social reformer, educationalist, and poet, who played a pivotal role in improving women's rights in India. She is also called the pioneer of the feminist movement in India.

Basanti Devi

Basanti Devi played an important role during India's freedom struggle. Her husband and activist Chittaranjan Das was arrested in 1921 and later died in 1925, she became an active member of several political and social movements. Even after India's independence, she continued with social work post-independence. In 1973, she was awarded the Padma Vibhushan.