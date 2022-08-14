Independence Day 2022: 15 Best Quotes To Share On This Swatantrata Diwas

Independence Day is just around the corner. The historic day always reminds us of the struggle of the freedom fighters and the brave hearts that sacrificed their lives for the country's Independence. This year India will mark the 75th Independence Day. People across the country celebrate the day with great enthusiasm and many even fly kites to express their happiness of Independence. On 15th August 1947, India gained freedom from the British Colonial Rule after two hundred years of oppression and suppression under the Britishers.

As the day will be celebrated soon, here we bring you famous quotes by renowned freedom fighters that you can share with your family and friends.

“So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.” – B.R. Ambedkar

“Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, …At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.” - Jawaharlal Nehru

“You give me your blood and I will give you Independence!” - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” - Jawaharlal Nehru

“Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get." - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race." — Sarojini Naidu

"It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived.” - Bhagat Singh

"If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland.” - Chandra Shekhar Azad

“Democracy and socialism are means to an end, not the end itself."- Jawaharlal Nehru

“We have believed, and we do believe now that freedom is indivisible, that peace is indivisible, that economic prosperity is indivisible.” - Indira Gandhi

"Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil mein hai." - Ramprasad Bismil

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not connote freedom to err." - Mahatma Gandhi