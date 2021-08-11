Independence Day 2021: Here we are with some stylish ideas for you to adorn orange, white, green and blue on this day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Independence Day is just a few days away, and preparation for the same has started in full swing across the nation. In India, this day is not less than a festival, every corner of the country is decked up in tricolours, and people are seen donning traditional outfits. However, you must have noticed that on this day, everyone is seen clad in tricolour outfits or graphic tees with Independence day slogans on them.

We are sure that even you must have felt odd but can skip the tradition of patriotic feeling. So here we are with some stylish way to adorn orange, white, green and blue on this day, and we guarantee you would stand out from the crowd.

Green Outfit

Greens are one of the best colours when it comes to mixing matching. As per fashion designer Abhishek Dutta, green is easy to wear and looks amazing head-to-toe when mixed with different shades. Also, one can experiment with it in print and shades, such as leafy hue through leafy prints. If you want to go head-to-toe green then, opt for a deep emerald or jade colour long dress to stand out from the crowd.

Orange Outfit

Nowadays, fashion designers are using orange colour to add spark to the outfit. Burnt orange, rust, ginger, papaya, vermillion, pumpkin, tangerine, amber, citric orange, carrot, apricot, coral, cinnabar and peach, these are some shades of Orange one can try on Independence day. You can pair your orange outfit with a navy blue colour to make them look more elegant.

Girls can accessorise their look with orange colour such as if you are wearing a dark blue outfit then pair it with statement orange jewellery.

White Outfit

White is the one colour that can be paired with every colour available. It not just adds the sparks but also make the look elegant, neat and sophisticated. To pair with white, go for metallic colours such as silver or rustic silver shade jewellery.

Hope this article helps you in making a style statement this Independence Day.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv