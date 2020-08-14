Full dress rehearsal ahead of 74th Independence day across the country, see pics.

India is all set to celebrate its 74th Independence Day on Saturday, August 15. Ahead of Independence Day, dress rehearsals have begun and preparations are being made for national celebration at Red Fort. In the wake of a coronavirus health crisis, armed forces, battalions were seen wearing masks during the rehearsals as a precautionary measure. However, the main event will be conducted with limited staff and a spectator. The Guard of Honour will be presented to Prime Minister of India by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police at the Red Fort.

Dress rehearsal photos of Independence Day celebration:

The picture has been shared by news agency PTI, showing Ajmer Women Police contingent marching in masks during the full dress rehearsals for the 74th Independence Day celebrations.

Full-dress rehearsal ahead of the 74th Independence Day parade, at Red Fort in Delhi. Pictures have been shared by news agency PTI.

The picture was shared by news agency ANI, armed forces gathered for dress rehearsals for the Independence Day celebration.

The preparations have begun across the country for the 74th Independence Day celebration. (Picture Credit: News agency PTI)

Independence Day celebration preparations are on the next level, amidst ongoing coronavirus crisis masks and shields are being used as a precautionary measure.

Rashtrapati Bhavan has been illuminated ahead of 74th Independence Day. Pictures have been shared by PTI.

Full dress rehearsals at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar by Indian Reserve Police contingent for the 74th Independence Day celebrations.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, illuminated in tricolours ahead of the 74th Independence Day.

Ahead of 74th Independence Day, the Defence Ministry has taken all possible measures to keep celebration infection-free.

Tamil Nadu Police contingent marching during full dress rehearsal, ahead of 74th I-Day, in Chennai.

Posted By: Srishti Goel