India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day with all necessary precautions in the wake of coronavirus. To add colours to your celebration, you can make some creative tricolor recipes at home, check out these chef special dishes.

Hebbar’s kitchen Tricolour sandwich recipe



1. Cut the sides of 3 white loaves of bread. Use sides to prepare bread crumbs by just grinding into fine powder.

2. Apply a generous amount of green chutney on one of the bread.

3. Layer it with lettuce leaves for the green layer. Alternatively, use sliced cucumber for green layers.

4. Followed by a cheese slice and crushed black pepper.

5. Further, place another slice of bread to get a white layer.

6. Now spread mayonnaise sauce generously. Alternatively, use butter if required.

7. And spread grated carrot forming the orange layer.

8. Also, season with some salt and crushed black pepper.

9. Place the third bread slice and press gently.

10. Cut the sandwich into half forming triangle.

11. Finally, serve Tiranga sandwich or three-layered sandwich to kids in their snack box.

Indian Tricolour Roll Sandwich recipe from Kanak’s kitchen



1. Roll the multiple slices of bread on a silver foil. Apply some water at the edges.

2. Add some green mayonase or green cheese on the bread and sprinkle some chili flakes and oregano. Add white slice on the top and spinkle herbs.

3. Roll the sheets and packed them tightly with the help of plastic.

4. Keep the role for 30 to 35 minutes.

5. After that, packet can be removed from the refrigerator.

6. Add carrorts and Capsicum

7. Your Indian tricolour roll sandwich is ready. Serve it with your favorite sauce or dip.

Divya's Zaika Tri-Colour Sooji Idli recipe



1. In a deep mixing bowl. Take sooji, curd and water. Mix it well using a spoon.

2. Now add citric acid, salt and oil into the same mixture of sooji and curd. Mix all of these together.

3. This is the main batter and we will leave it to rest for about 20 minutes.

4. After the batter has been rested, again add 1/2 cup water or as required. We want a semi thick consistency.

5. Since we are making tri-colour Idli, divide the batter into 3 parts as shown below. Divide equally using a spoon.

6. I am making these Idli in Microwave. I have this microwave safe idli maker. It it like a steamer, where you put water at the bottom tub and place the idli stand on the top one. The steam will come out of these tiny holes and will cook our Idli.

7. Fill half a glass of water and pre-heat this for 1 minute. So that our water is heated when we will place the Idlis.

8. Grease the idli stand like the pic below.

