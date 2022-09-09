Increasing Dog Attacks: Is Pitbull A Safe Family Dog?

With the recent increase in reports of dog biting incidents, the question of dogs being safe as family pets have emerged. In Ghaziabad, a 10-year-old boy was recently mauled by a pitbull. According to the police, Lalit Tyagi, the owner of the dog took it for a walk in the park in the evening when it got away and ambushed the boy. The boy was severely injured with around 150 stitches on his face along with a wounded neck. The father of the boy said, "People are raising such dangerous dogs, our children are not safe."

Similarly, there was an incident reported where in a pet dog bit a little kid inside a housing society lift in Uttar Pradesh. The CCTV visuals of the lift went viral on social media. Furthermore, in West Bengal, a girl name Munni suffered injuries on her neck and all over her body due to a dog attack. An old woman in Lucknow was attacked so bad by a pitbull dog that she died. Following such incidents occurring so frequently, dog lovers and organizations for dogs are left with a big question of the safety of keeping pitbulls as a pet.

History of Pitbulls

Petting any animal is a commitment to how you raise and keeps company. Among hundreds of dog breeds, Pitbulls are among the most lovable dogs in the world. They are sweet, loyal, hilarious and smart pets although they have an identity as 'vicious dogs'. According to a report of the organization Love-a-Bull, they have origins in the early 1800s in the United Kingdom for dog fighting and rat baiting. Because of this heritage, pitbulls frequently showcase a tendency to attack other animals with a high ferocity which has created a stigma for the breed as dangerous in society.

Is Pitbull a safe dog?

Some studies have not found pitbulls as dangerous. Some researchers suggest that Pitbulls bite deeply because of their wide skull, well-developed facial muscles and strong jaws.

As per Pamela Reid (PhD), Vice President of the Animal Behavior Centre in New York (ASPCA), in general, pitbulls are not aggressive but are less tolerant of other dog breeds. They have exceptional tenacity. She said, "they are very strong and athletic animals." According to her, several factors contribute to an aggressive personality of a dog breed. Breeding dogs for dog fighting or financial gain, abuse, tethering and supervision are some factors. However, the breed is prohibited in some areas of US and UK cities.

Whereas, according to the study done by the American Veterinary Association's Journal of 2000, which focuses on deadly dog attacks, there isn't compatible data on the breed population and bites, particularly when the injury isn't severe enough to oblige an ER visit. As per Time Magazine, in the US, Pitbulls comprise just 6% of the population and are responsible for about 68% of dog attacks.

Indian experts state an increasing number of people preferring pitbulls and are unaware of the needs and nature of the dog. They do not provide sufficient training to the dogs as well. Every dog requires proper training for discipline. Dog owners should be well aware of their dog breed's needs and training and should know how to take care of the dog within the house constraints. The safety of the family members and children should be foremost.

According to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), pitbulls are commonly bred to be used in illegal fighting or kept in heavy chains as attack dogs.

PETA India has renewed its call to urgently amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules, 2017, to prohibit the keeping, breeding, and sale of foreign breeds of dogs bred for fighting and aggression, such as pitbulls, as well as dogs bred for illegal racing contests and brachycephalic dog breeds.