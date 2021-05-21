Many healthcare workers are testing one's lung functioning in the hospitals with the help of a spirometer amidst COVID-19 pandemic. Read on to know more about the device.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The second wave of COVID-19 virus has struck the country even severely than before. With its mutating strains, this disease has not just infected elderly people but even young adults and children too. Many patients have been suffering from and have even lost their lives due to intense lung issues and breathing problems. Since this time the virus is causing inflammation of lungs, breathlessness and pneumonia-like problems, it gets extremely important to take as many steps as we can to keep safe.

Therefore, in order to improve the lung functioning of the infected patients, many doctors and health experts are recommending spirometer to practice breathing exercises. Many healthcare workers are testing one's lung functioning in the hospitals with the help of a spirometer. And now even hand-held incentive spirometers are also available in the market for home use.

What exactly is an incentive spirometer?

A spirometer is a device to help people check their lungs' health and breathing capacity. It happens by measuring the amount of air inhaled and exhaled. Spirometer helps in keeping your lungs free from fluid and it also works wonders in case of inflammatory lung disease that blocks airflow like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

How to make use of incentive spirometer?

As per the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), here are a few guidelines to make use of an incentive spirometer for breathing exercises. Take a look

Steps to use a spirometer

Put the mouthpiece in your mouth and close the lips tightly around it. Do not block the mouthpiece with your tongue.

Inhale slowly and deeply through the mouthpiece to raise the indicator. Try to raise it to the level of the goal marker.

When you cannot inhale any longer, remove the mouthpiece and hold your breath for at least three seconds.

Exhale normally.

Repeat the steps during the day as advised.

Keep a log of the highest level you are able to reach each time. This will help healthcare providers monitor improvement in the functioning of the lungs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal