Navratri 2020: This time, Navratri is marking its celebration amid coronavirus pandemic and devotees were seen visiting temples across the country following coronavirus guidelines, see photos

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The auspicious festival of Navratri 2020 started from today, October 17 and is celebrated with full fervour and enthusiasm across the country. This time, Navratri is marking its celebration amid coronavirus pandemic and devotees were seen visiting temples across the country following coronavirus guidelines. The temples in the country have opened recently after remaining shut for six months due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Sharad Navratri will continue till October 25, after which Dussehra will be celebrated. The nine-day festival of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Durga, who killed demon King Mahishasura. Devotees, during the nine days of the Navratri, worship the nine forms or avatars of goddess Durga.

Have a look at devotees visiting temple across India on Day 1 of Navratri:

Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai

Kanpur's Vaibhav Lakshmi & Durga temple

Jhandewala Temple in Delhi

Kalka Ji Temple in Delhi

Kali Mandir in Gorakhpur

Durga Mata Temple in Punjab

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also seen offering prayers at Devi Patan temple on the first day of Navratri. The news agency ANI quoted one of the devotees, "There is good arrangement here. A sanitization machine is there and all are wearing masks. No offerings are being accepted as a precaution."

#WATCH Balrampur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Devi Patan temple on the first day of #Navratri pic.twitter.com/QV7sw3VHF8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 17, 2020

On Day 1 of Navratri, the Goddess Shailputri is worshipped and it is said that by worshipping Maa Durga, increases decision-making capacity, wealth, governance, ornaments etc. It reduces diseases like blood, uterus, eye, alimentary canal, stomach, phlegm and epilepsy.

