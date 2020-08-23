Amid the increasing awareness about the impact of large-scale immersion of idols, several Bollywood celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Shraddha Kapoor, kick started the celebrations by bringing home eco-friendly Ganpati idols and urged the fans to opt for the same.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The ten-day festivities of the Ganesh Chaturthi began in a relatively subdued manner this year compared to the usual grandeur owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Devotees across the country welcomes Lord Ganpati into their homes on Saturday and will later bid adieu to the elephant god for the year by immersing the idol in a nearby body of water such as river or sea.

While the practice is meant to symbolise the impermanence of the mortal world, it leaves a permanent, harmful impact on the environment. Amid the increasing awareness about the impact of large-scale immersion of idols, several Bollywood celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Shraddha Kapoor, kick started the celebrations by bringing home eco-friendly Ganpati idols and urged the fans to opt for the same.

Actor Shilpa Shetty immersed the Ganpati idol in a water-filled tub at home itself, instead of immersing them in a water body. Sharing the video on Instagram, Instagram wrote, “Saying goodbye is always the hardest, especially when Gannu Raja is on His way home🙏 Although it’s a rather quiet & subdued farewell this year... we’re sending Him only with a promise that He’ll be back next year with better times.”

Actor Rajkumar Rao made the Ganpati idol at home with wheat flour and turmeric. Posting the image on Twitter, Rao wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone. Homemade Ganpati with wheat flour and turmeric,"

Actor Shraddha Kapoor urged her fans to immerse the idol at home and not pollute the sea. In an Instagram post, Kapoor wrote, “With this Aarti that will reverberate in many households, I pray to our beloved ‘Vighnaharta' for the good health and peace of mind for everyone! With our undying spirit, let this Ganesh Chaturthi be celebrated with prayers, love and empathy for one another. A request to everyone who is graced by Ganpati ji to please do the immersion at home in a bucket and not pollute our beaches and the sea.”

Actor Niddhi Agerwal opted for an idol made out of clay and urged the fans to do the same. Taking to twitter, Agerwal wrote,

Happy #ganeshchaturthi wishing you all a prosperous year ahead.. only good things ahead

This Ganesha is made by me.. an eco -friendly choice. All you need is clay please make an eco-friendly choice.

Actors Riteish Deshmukh’s kids created an eco-friendly Ganesha idol to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this year. Sharing the video of the two making the idol at home, Deshmukh wrote, “#HappyGaneshChaturthi - wishing happiness and prosperity to you and your entire family. #EcofriendlyGanesha from Riaan & Rahyl.”

