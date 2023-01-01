Important Days Of January 2023: National And International Dates Full List

Sun, 01 Jan 2023 09:43 AM IST
WITH THE beginning of the new year, the world is all in colours and the joy of the new beginnings. The new year commemorates the first month of January as per the Julian and Gregorian calendars. Many important festivals and events fall in the month. Therefore, we bring you a compiled list of national and international events in the first month of the year 2023.
1 January- Global Family Day
2 January - National Buffet Day
2 January - Motivation and Inspiration Day
3 January - International Mind-Body Wellness Day
4 January - World Braille Day
6 January - World Day of War Orphan
8 January - African National Congress Foundation Day
9 January - NRI (Non-Resident Indian) Day or Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas
9 January - Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
10 January - World Hindi Day
11 January- Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary
11 January - National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
12 January - National Youth Day
12 January - Swami Vivekananda Birth Anniversary
13 January - Lohri
14 January - Makar Sankranti
14 January - Pongal
15 January - Indian Army Day
21 January - Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day
23 January - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti
24 January - National Girl Child Day
24 January - International Day of Education
25 January - National Voters Day
26 January - Republic Day
26 January - International Customs Day
28 January - Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary
30 January - Martyrs Day or Shaheed Diwas
30 January - World Leprosy Day