Important Days Of January 2023: National And International Dates Full List

WITH THE beginning of the new year, the world is all in colours and the joy of the new beginnings. The new year commemorates the first month of January as per the Julian and Gregorian calendars. Many important festivals and events fall in the month. Therefore, we bring you a compiled list of national and international events in the first month of the year 2023.

1 January- Global Family Day

2 January - National Buffet Day

2 January - Motivation and Inspiration Day

3 January - International Mind-Body Wellness Day

4 January - World Braille Day

6 January - World Day of War Orphan

8 January - African National Congress Foundation Day

9 January - NRI (Non-Resident Indian) Day or Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas

9 January - Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

10 January - World Hindi Day

11 January- Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary

11 January - National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

12 January - National Youth Day

12 January - Swami Vivekananda Birth Anniversary

13 January - Lohri

14 January - Makar Sankranti

14 January - Pongal

15 January - Indian Army Day

21 January - Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day

23 January - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti



24 January - National Girl Child Day

24 January - International Day of Education

25 January - National Voters Day

26 January - Republic Day

26 January - International Customs Day

28 January - Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary

30 January - Martyrs Day or Shaheed Diwas

30 January - World Leprosy Day