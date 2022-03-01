New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The third month of the year, March 2022 has started. The name of March is dedicated to the Roman god of war, Mars. It is the first month of the earliest Roman calendar and is also known as the first month of Spring.
Like every other month, this month also has several important days and festivals that one must remember. In the list of events and festivals of March 2022, some events spread awareness and also remember sacrifices made in the past while some are related to different mythologies and hold religious value. If you want to know the entire list of national and international days which fall in the month of March 2022, then this article is for you.
Check the List of Important Days and Dates of March 2022, here:
1st March- Zero Discrimination Day
1st March- World Civil Defence Day
1st March- Self Injury Awareness Day
3rd March - World Wildlife Day
3rd March - World Hearing Day
4th March - National Safety Day
4th March - Employee Appreciation Day
4th March - Ramakrishna Jayanti
8th March - International Women's Day
9th March - No Smoking Day
10th March - CISF Raising Day
12th March - Mauritius Day
14th March – Pi Day
14th March - International Day of Action for Rivers
15th March - World Consumer Rights Day
16th March - National Vaccination Day
18th March - World Sleep Day
18th March- Holi
18th March - Ordnance Factories Day (India)
20th March - International Day of Happiness
20th March – World Sparrow Day
20th March: World Oral Health Day
21st March - World Forestry Day
21st March - World Down Syndrome Day
21st March - World Poetry Day
22nd March – World Water Day
23rd March - World Meteorological Day
24th March - World Tuberculosis (TB) Day
25th March - International Day of the Unborn Child
26th March - Purple Day of Epilepsy
27th March - World Theatre Day
