New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The third month of the year, March 2022 has started. The name of March is dedicated to the Roman god of war, Mars. It is the first month of the earliest Roman calendar and is also known as the first month of Spring.

Like every other month, this month also has several important days and festivals that one must remember. In the list of events and festivals of March 2022, some events spread awareness and also remember sacrifices made in the past while some are related to different mythologies and hold religious value. If you want to know the entire list of national and international days which fall in the month of March 2022, then this article is for you.

Check the List of Important Days and Dates of March 2022, here:

1st March- Zero Discrimination Day

1st March- World Civil Defence Day

1st March- Self Injury Awareness Day

3rd March - World Wildlife Day

3rd March - World Hearing Day

4th March - National Safety Day

4th March - Employee Appreciation Day

4th March - Ramakrishna Jayanti

8th March - International Women's Day

9th March - No Smoking Day

10th March - CISF Raising Day

12th March - Mauritius Day

14th March – Pi Day

14th March - International Day of Action for Rivers

15th March - World Consumer Rights Day

16th March - National Vaccination Day

18th March - World Sleep Day

18th March- Holi

18th March - Ordnance Factories Day (India)

20th March - International Day of Happiness

20th March – World Sparrow Day

20th March: World Oral Health Day

21st March - World Forestry Day

21st March - World Down Syndrome Day

21st March - World Poetry Day

22nd March – World Water Day

23rd March - World Meteorological Day

24th March - World Tuberculosis (TB) Day

25th March - International Day of the Unborn Child

26th March - Purple Day of Epilepsy

27th March - World Theatre Day

