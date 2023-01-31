Immunity Booster: Four Super Easy Kadha Recipes To Help Boost Your Immunity

IT IS time to turn on the kadha kettle when there is a chill in the air, a shiver on the skin, and the tucking of hands into warm coat pockets. The watery reductions seem to reduce pain in the limbs. A variety of herbs and spices are used to create the decoction known as "kadha." This traditional Indian brew, which is frequently ingested as tea, is renowned for its superior immunity-boosting abilities. Kadha has been a common ingredient in Indian households for aeons.

Fresh Turmeric Kadha

In our nation, fresh turmeric root is considered a miracle treatment for all ailments. The energizingly fragrant turmeric root is exposed to the morning sun for thirty minutes. Cook for approximately 30 minutes before serving hot with a squeeze of lemon.

All Spices In Kadha

For individuals who work too hard and long, this is a once-daily little treat. Two cups of simmering water, a dash of cinnamon, a clove, a star anise, a small button of peppercorns, a dash of fennel, coriander, and cumin seeds, plus a spoonful or two of honey, are all you need to make this kadha. After 20 minutes of cooking, let it cool, then squeeze some lemon over it before serving. After 20 minutes of cooking, let it cool, then squeeze some lemon over it before serving. Consume with caution if you have digestive issues or are hungry.

Cinnamon Kadha

Because cinnamon may rapidly calm and enhance health, its pure essence and fragrance are more than sufficient for all purposes. It will surely hasten healing if you simply put some cinnamon in a skillet with two cups of water and bring it to a boil. You may also stir in some sugar. Up to two small fruit servings should be consumed daily.

Masala Chai Kadha

How about a cup of Earl Grey tea with a pinch of cinnamon, ginger, clove, and other spices? How about some honey on a spoon? You really did hear correctly. One of the greatest, tastiest, and simplest kadhas to prepare at any time of day is the masala chai kadha, which is what we're talking about. Simply add some ginger, pepper, clove, cardamom, and cinnamon to the tea water that has already begun to simmer. These ingredients must simmer for a few hours. After doing all of this, taste the mixture and add one spoonful of honey, making sure that there is only a spot of milk.