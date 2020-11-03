The Ayush Ministry has also suggested the consumption of herbal decoction, but, are we aware of the side effects of excessive intake of Kadha, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The coronavirus pandemic has brought changes in our lifestyle and to keep our immunity up and tight has become our top priority. While there are several things that boost the immunity but nothing beats the desi kadha made at home. The Kadha is made easily by using ingredients like black pepper, cinnamon, Haldi, clove, gur, ginger and tulsi leaves, the desi kadha has numerous health benefits.

The Ayush Ministry has also suggested the consumption of herbal decoction, but, are we aware of the side effects of excessive intake of Kadha. The wrong use of Kadha can lead to many severe diseases, so we are here to tell you about the dos and don'ts of drinking this herbal decoction.

What are the side-effects of drinking Kadha?

The improper way of drinking kadha can also cause bleeding from the nose, acidity, mouth ulcers, urination problems, rashes, acne and other diseases. Anything in an excessive amount can lead to several problems and thus the frequent consumption of kadha may lead to several problems. It can severely harm your digestive system and can give you serious mouth blisters. So, use the ingredients carefully and in proper measurement.

What is the proper way to consume kadha?

There are some rules that you need to follow for the consumption of kadha and here are some tips you need to follow:

* The Kadha should not be consumed more than 50 ml at a time. To make the right amount of the Kadha, take all the ingredients in 100 ml water and allow it to boil until it is reduced to 50 ml. Don’t drink too hot drinks, it can also induce body temperature.

* Do not overboil the kadha as it turns your drink biter and will lead to acidity and heartburn.

* Avoid the consumption of kadha daily as it can turn out to be unhealthy for you and you should take 2 weeks break and then start all over again.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma