Addressing the event, the Union Health Minister saluted the 'Corona Warriors' and said that the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to health personnel and support and augment healthcare and diagnostic structure to battle the pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday thanked Jagran New Media's Health and lifestyle portal Onlymyhealth.com for organising HealthCare Heroes Awards 2020 and said that India's battle against the coronavirus pandemic has found strength with the contributions of thousands of frontline warriors.

"I take this opportunity to salute all the Corona Warriors of the country and in particular, their mothers and family members, who always encouraged them to contribute towards the success of the fight against COVID-19," he said while adding that India will likely get its first vaccine against coronavirus in the coming months.

Praising Jagran New Media for honouring the 'Corona Warriors', Dr Harsh Vardhan said he admires their "efforts and selfless services" during this pandemic.

"I want to congratulate organisers who have chosen this initiative of boosting the morale of those who work silently and resiliently in our fight against COVID-19," he said.

Ending his address, the Union Health Minister extended his good wishes to Jagran New Media and Onlymyhealth.com for success in all their future endeavours.

Meanwhile, Jagran New Media's Chief Executive Officer Mr Bharat Gupta, who was also present at the event, thanked Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for attending the event and said, "Health Care Heroes Awards is a campaign dedicated for corona warriors and these champions of change".

The Jagran New Media's Health and lifestyle portal Onlymyhealth.com on Thursday organised HealthCare Heroes Awards 2020 to honour those people who have been on frontlines of fighting the coronavirus pandemic in India.

