Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a serious medical condition that is one of the leading causes of death in the world. After more than a year of the coronavirus pandemic, there is enough evidence that people with high blood pressure are more likely to get severely sick or die if they get COVID-19.

In India almost 30 per cent of adults have hypertension, and an alarmingly high number are unaware of their condition. Hypertension or high blood pressure is a serious medical condition that is responsible for at least 10.4 million deaths and 218 million disability-adjusted life years (DALY) globally.

Experts at the Family Planning Association of India (FPAI) expressed concerns over the increasing incidence of hypertension which is a silent killer that can add to the burden of disease in a country ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hypertension: The leading cause of deaths in India

Worldover 1.13 billion people live with this chronic condition. In India, untreated and uncontrolled Blood Pressure (BP), has become a leading cause for premature death and disability. Almost one in five women aged 15-49 years in India has undiagnosed hypertension with implications for personal and reproductive health.

Awareness of hypertension in India is low while appropriate treatment and control are even lower. Undetected and untreated hypertension has been ranked as the highest risk factor for heart disease and related deaths. Unless blood pressure is measured, hypertension cannot be detected, since it has no symptoms. Doctors and public health experts gave a clarion call to consider treatment and management of hypertension as a public health priority for India.

High blood pressure means the heart has to put in more effort to pump blood. This force can cause damage to blood vessels which can lead to heart attack, brain stroke, kidney damage or nerve damage.

Hypertension: Tips to deal with high blood pressure

Therefore here we are with a few healthy tips suggested by experts which you can include in your lifestyle to reduce blood pressure:

Maintain ideal body weight, avoid too much sugary foods

Exercise 30 minutes brisk walking every day is recommended to reduce the blood pressure

Reduce sodium chloride intake up to 2 to 5 grams per day.

Read the food labels. Salt preserved foods like meat, ham, sausages, and smoked fish should be avoided.

Food containing more salt like chips, papadh, salted nuts, and saltedpopcorns should be avoided.

Food preserved with sodium like ketchup, sauce, pickle, chutney, processed food like cheese and salted butter food enhancers MSG should not be included in the diet.

To make the food more palatable a variety of condiments herbs and spices, lemon, vinegar, tamarind, onion, garlic, ginger can be used.

Choose whole grains, whole pulses and lean proteins such a fish and poultry.

Cooking method should be baking, broiling, roasting, steaming to avoid frying.

Avoid saturated fats, Trans fats, and cholesterol rich foods. Include omega 3 fatty acids like walnut, flax seeds.

Use skimmed milk and products.

Take plenty of fruits and vegetables.

Limit alcohol intake.

