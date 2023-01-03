Hypersomnia: Surprising Reason Why We Feel Sleepy All Day Despite Getting A Good Night's Sleep

Feeling too much sleepy even after a good night sleep can be a sign of hypersomnia (Image Credits: Freepik)

POPULARLY KNOWN as Hypersomnia, excessive daytime sleepiness is the inability to stay awake and alert during the day despite adequate sleep amounts at night. It is a common condition where you feel excessive sleepiness during the daytime even after long stretches of sleep. It can be a primary or secondary condition.

According to Healthline, there are two types of hypersomnia named primary and secondary Primary hypersomnia occurs with no present medical conditions, whereas, secondary hypersomnia is due to other medical conditions.

Causes of Hypersomnia:

1. Sleep disorders narcolepsy and sleep apnea

2. Not getting enough sleep at night

3. Idiopathic hypersomnia

4. Being overweight

5. Drug or alcohol abuse

6. Head injury

7. Prescription drugs

8. Depression

How To Know If You Have Hypersomnia?

Symptoms of this condition include having frequent naps during the day, sleeping for more than 10 hours and still not feeling refreshed, and falling asleep during any activity such as talking, driving, eating etc. Difficulty in walking from a long sleep, feelings of disorientation, slow speech, slow thinking, loss of appetite, hallucinations, decreased energy, and memory difficulty.

Tips To Overcome This Problem

1. Try to maintain a regular sleeping schedule

2. Do not say awake until late at night

3. Limit alcohol intake

4. Limit your caffeine intake 4-5 hours before bedtime

5. Sleep in a peaceful room

6. Do recreational activities during the day

7. Consult a doctor

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)