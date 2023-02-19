Hygiene Tips: 5 Easy And Effective Ways To Make Your Intimate Area Smell Healthy

MAINTAINING proper hygiene of the intimate areas is important for a woman. As every woman's body is unique, so are their genital organs. The external genital structure includes the mons pubis, labia majora, labia minora, and clitoris. The area containing these structures is called the vulva. The female genital organ, the vagina has a natural odor. Noticing an unusual smell or odor may be a sign that you need to change your hygiene practices.

According to Healthline, vaginal odor is any smell that comes from your vagina. It could be the odor produced by healthy vaginal secretion or an unpleasant, abnormal smell caused by an infection. It may change throughout the menstrual cycle, pregnancy, or menopause. Healthline states that the scent of your vagina varies based on factors such as hydration levels, recent food intake, medications, overall health status, and where you are in your menstrual cycle. Therefore, we bring you some easy and effective tips to make your intimate area smell healthy.

1. Shower Regularly

It is important to take a shower regularly in order to maintain the odor of your vagina. You can bathe or wash it with mild soap and plenty of warm water. Not taking regular baths may lead to inflammation of the vaginal area, therefore enjoy everyday sowers and smell fresh and healthy.

2. Wear Cotton Undergarments

Numerous experts suggest that a female should always opt for well-branded cotton panties as they are good sweat absorbents. According to insider, cotton is a more breathable fabric that does not trap moisture or sweat. Whereas, non-cotton fabrics trap more heat, sweat, and discharge, which can lead to fungal yeast infection or odor.

3. Eat A Balanced Diet

According to Flo Health, eating an excessive amount of meat, dairy products, and alcohol can make the vagina smell strong and sour. Whereas, citrus fruits such as oranges or grapefruits can make your vaginal fluids sweeter. According to Healthline, your overall diet also affects the overall health of your vagina and can contribute to infections, odor, and more.

4. Hydration

Staying hydrated directly means that you may pass urine which won't smell bad. Drinking plenty of water is good for more than just your skin. It helps in maintaining your vagina's overall health. Therefore, one should consume sufficient amounts of water to stay hydrated.

5. Use Essential Oils

Numerous essential oils available in the market can work like magic for the health of your intimate area. The pleasing smell and the antifungal properties of essential oils such as tea tree oil or lavender oil work wonder for bacterial infections and as vaginal deodorizers.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)