New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hunar Haat, the mega mission of craft, cuisine, and culture is a nine-day grand event that is being organised in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The 26th edition of Hunar Haat began on February 20 and will end on March 1. Today is the 7th day of the event that is bringing together the artisans and craftsmen of our country.

Hunar Haat Event Dates:

The grand event started on February 20 and will end on March 1, 2021.

Where is the Hunar Haat event taking place?

The Hunar Haat 2021 event is taking place in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

What is the entry fee of Hunar Haat?

There is no entry fee for Hunar Haat, and it is just Free! Free! Free!

Is there any live performance in Hunar Haat?

Yes, the grand art event will also have a cultural and musical program in which the Padmashri Kailash Kher will perform with the band Kailasa on February 27, 2021.

*Kailash Kher's live performance will start at 5 pm and it will end at 9 pm on February 27.

*The entry is free of cost at Kailash Kher's live performance.

What is the visiting timing of Hunar Haat?

The entry time of Hunar Haat begins at 10 am and it ends at 10 pm.

Is there any option of e-shopping in Hunar Haat?

Yes, the option of e-shopping is available in Hunar Haat. For online shopping, you need to go on the official website of Hunar Haat i.e. hunarhaat.org.

You will be able to see the option of E-Haat, now you need to click on that option, and that page will redirect you to the shopping website of Hunar Haat.

On the E-Haat webpage, you will be able to see various options like bags, wallets, kids' toys, kitchen and dining products, and many others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma