New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The 26th edition of Hunar Haat -- a grand event that is organised to bring together diverse artisans and craftsmen -- was inaugurated by Rajnath Singh on Sunday. Though the event started on February 20, it was officially inaugurated by the Defence Minister on Sunday.

Hunar Haat is an initiative led by the Ministry of Minority Affairs to provide the supremely talented artisans and craftsmen a platform where they can showcase their talent and can even try their hands on the opportunities of employment under 'Upgrading the Skills and Training in Traditional Arts/Crafts for Development (USTAAD)'.

What is the theme of the Hunar Haat event this year?

This year, the theme for the Hunar Haat event is 'Vocal for Local'.

Where is the Hunar Haat Delhi event taking place?

The Hunar Haat event will be organised this year at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital.

What are the dates for the Hunar Haat event?

Hunar Haat event started on February 20 and will end on March 1, 2021.

Timings of the Hunar Haat event:

The timings of this event are from 10 am to 10 pm.

Is online shopping available in Hunar Haat?

Yes, the option of online shopping is available. All you need to do is to go and visit the official website of Hunar Haat at hunarhaat.org. On the website, you will be able to see the option of E-Haat, and you can do online shopping from there.

How can the craftsperson register with Hunar Haat?

If you are a craftsperson and want to register with Hunar Haat, you can visit the official website. There you will see the option of the 'Craftsperson' where you would need to click on the 'Register Now' tab.

A registration tab will open where you will need to fill in the details. At the end of the form, do not forget to click on the submit tab, and you are done.

