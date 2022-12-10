Human Rights Day 2022: 10 Inspirational Quotes By Great World Leaders To Share On This Day

HUMAN RIGHTS Day is observed annually on December 10 to spread awareness across the globe to honour the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations Assembly. This day was established on December 10 1950 and since then has served as an opportunity to promote awareness regarding the fundamental rights of all human beings and their protection.

According to the United Nations, "The UDHR is a milestone document, which proclaims the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being-regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, political or language, property, birth or status. Available in more than 500 languages, it is the most translates document in the world." Therefore, to observe this special occasion, we bring your some inspirational quotes to share on this day.

1. “To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity.” - Nelson Mandela

2. “A right delayed is a right denied.” - Martin Luther King Jr.

3. “We must take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented. Sometimes we must interfere. When human lives are endangered, when human dignity is in jeopardy, national borders and sensitivities become irrelevant.” - Elie Wiesel

4. “Activism works. So what I’m telling you to do now is to act. Because no one is too small to make a difference.” - Greta Thunberg

5. “It means a great deal to those who are oppressed to know that they are not alone. Never let anyone tell you that what you are doing is insignificant.” - Desmond Tutu

6. “My silence has not protected me. Your silence will not protect you.” - Audre Lorde

7. “Let us remember: one book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” - Malala Yousafzai

8. “Another world is not only possible, she is on her way. On a quiet day, I can hear her breathing.” - Arundhati Roy

9. “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” - James Baldwin

10. "I recognise no rights but human rights - I know nothing of men’s rights and women’s rights.” - Angelina Grimke