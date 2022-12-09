Human Rights Day 2022: Date, History, Significance And Theme of The Day

HUMAN Rights Day is observed every year on December 10 to highlight the fundamental human rights of every human. It is observed with the aim to create awareness and promote rights and freedom in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948.

Human Rights Day 2022: History

The Humans Rights Day occasion commemorates the day when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. It is the document which underlies the basic fundamental rights of every individual which must be protected universally. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) is a milestone document in the history of human rights.

Human Rights Day 2022: Significance

This year will observe the 74th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Human Rights are universal, according to which everyone should be treated equally and with respect. The day celebrates the achievement of the people who protected human rights. The day is observed by numerous conferences, webinars, cultural events and exhibitions worldwide.

Human Rights Day 2022: Theme

The theme for Human Rights Day 2022 is "Dignity, Freedom and Justice For All." The declaration and WHO's Constitution assert that health is a fundamental human right for all people.

Human Rights Day 2022: What are Fundamental Rights?

Fundamental rights are defined as basic human freedom in which every citizen has the right to live and proper and harmonious life. Basic fundamental human rights include:

1. Right to life

2. Freedom from slavery and torture

3. Right to work and education

4. Freedom of opinion and expression

5. Right to privacy

7. Right to property

8. Right to freedom of religion

9. Right to constitutional remedies

10. Right to equality