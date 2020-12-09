The main reason to observe this day every year is to help people aware of their social, cultural and physical rights and it also ensures the welfare of the people in all possible contexts.So to celebrate this day we have brought to you some inspiring Human Rights Day quotes, WhatsApp messages and slogans.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10th December, all over the globe. It was on this day in 1948, United Nations General Assembly adopted Universal Declaration of Human Rights to protect the rights of all the humans, regardless of their race, caste, creed, religion, colour, etc. Also, it is a very crucial thing in the relationship between an individual and the government.

The main reason to observe this day every year is to help people aware of their social, cultural and physical rights and it also ensures the welfare of the people in all possible contexts. So to celebrate this day we have brought to you some inspiring Human Rights Day quotes, WhatsApp messages and slogans.

Human Rights Day Wishes and Quotes:

The rights of every man are diminished when the rights of one man are threatened- John F Kennedy.

Human Rights Day reminds us of our powers to stop any injustice or abuse by any authority. Let us come together to celebrate those powerful rights.

At the points when the crucial standards of human rights are not secured, the focal points of our foundation never again hold.

To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity.- Nelson Mandela

Wishing you a Happy Human Rights Day on this glorious occasion. Always be yourself and stand up for your rights as everyone has the freedom to express themselves well.

The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don't have any- Alice Walker

Human Rights Day Slogans

I Wish With All My Might To Be Treated Right.

Human Rights Violation Is A Devastation To Our Nation.

No Matter Our Job, No Matter Our Height, We All Deserve To Be Treated Right.

Big And Small, Human Rights Is For All.

We Are All God’S Creation, Avoid Human Rights Violation.

Don’T Hesitate, Don’T Delay, To Treat Everyone The Rightful Way.

Human Rights Day Messages

Through this message, I wish you Happy Human Rights Day. I hope your rights are protected and you get happiness and peace in your State.

I wish you a happy Human Rights Day. May this day be an occasion to honour our rights and stand up for them and celebrate them to the fullest.

Human rights are an important power in the present society where every authority looks for dominating and oppressing their citizens. Let us all together celebrate the glorious Human Rights Day.

Human beings are born free and have the power to express themselves willingly. I wish you a happy Human Rights Day.

