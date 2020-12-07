The Human Rights Day was formally adopted at the 317th Plenary Meeting of the General Assembly on 4th December 1950. This was the first-ever global document on human rights.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Human Rights Day is celebrated annually across the world on 10 December every year. It was on this day the United Nations (UN) adopted Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 and ever since then on this date we observe Human Rights Day across the world.

History of Human Rights Day

The Human Rights Day was formally adopted at the 317th Plenary Meeting of the General Assembly on 4th December 1950. This was the first-ever global document on human rights which outline the fundamental rights of all human beings that need to be protected universally.

According to the UN’s official site, "The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) is a milestone document in the history of human rights. Drafted by representatives with different legal and cultural backgrounds from all regions of the world, the Declaration was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in Paris on 10 December 1948."

Importance of Human Rights Day

In 1993, an autonomous public body, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India, was established for the protection and promotion of human rights, which works on rights relating to life, liberty, equality and dignity of an individual.

It reminds us that every human is important and are entitled to the rights regardless of caste, creed, religion, race, colour, language and sex.

Theme of Human Rights Day

This year Human Rights Day theme is related to the COVID-19 pandemic and focuses on the need to build back better by ensuring Human Rights are central to recovery efforts. One will reach his/her common global goals only if one can create equal opportunities for all, address the failures exposed and exploited by COVID-19, and apply human rights standards to tackle entrenched, systematic, and intergenerational inequalities, exclusion and discrimination.

On this day we are getting an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of human rights in re-building the world we want the need for global solidarity as well as our interconnectedness and shared humanity.

As per UN official site, “Under UN Human Rights’ generic call to action “Stand Up for Human rights”, we aim to engage the general public, our partners and the UN family to bolster transformative action and showcase practical and inspirational examples that can contribute to recovering better and fostering more resilient and just societies.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv