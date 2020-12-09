Human Rights Day 2020: The occasion commemorates the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights -- the document which outlines the fundamental rights of all human beings that must be protected universally.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Human Rights Day will be observed across the world on December 10 with an aim to make people aware of their social, cultural, and physical rights as well as to ensure their welfare in all possible contexts.

The theme for this year's Human Rights Day is: Recover Better -- Stand up for Human Rights. The theme relates to the COVID-19 pandemic and focuses on the need to build back better by ensuring Human Rights are central to recovery efforts, according to United Nations.

"Under UN Human Rights' generic call to action "Stand Up for Human rights". we aim to engage the general public, our partners and the UN family to bolster transformative action and showcase practical and inspirational examples that can contribute to recovering better and fostering more resilient and just socities," read a statement by the UN.

Why is Human Rights Day celebrated on December 10?

The occasion commemorates the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights -- the document which outlines the fundamental rights of all human beings that must be protected universally. The day reaffirms the importance of human rights in re-building the world we want for global solidarity as well as our interconnectedness and shared humanity.

"The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) is a milestone document in the history of human rights. Drafted by representatives with different legal and cultural backgrounds from all regions of the world, the Declaration was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in Paris on 10 December 1948," read a UN statement.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja