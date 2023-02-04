Huma Qureshi, Sharvari Wagh Add Chic Statement To Boss Lady Dressing | See Pics

These hotties never miss an opportunity to dazzle their fans with their stylish looks. (Image Credit: Sharvari Wagh/ Huma Qureshi /Instagram)

BOLLYWOOD is a place where new things emerge daily. And there is just no substitute for the Bollywood stunning ladies when it comes to beauty. These hotties never miss an opportunity to dazzle their fans with their stylish looks, regardless of whether they are wearing ethnic clothing, a western outfit, or something else.

While glam females have previously rocked pantsuits, patterned pantsuits are currently making a big impression, and we are fascinated. Here are some of the best pantsuit outfit suggestions for you all, from Mrunal Thakur to Rubina Dilaik. It's time to update your closet with some domineering looks.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi is wearing apparel from the Reik Studio line. A full-sleeved blazer and straight-fitting pants made up the ensemble. Huma opted for hefty jewellery to match the dress, including gold earrings and a choker necklace.

Sharvari Wagh

Actor Sharvari Wagh from Bollywood wears clothing made by Aisha Rao. The multicoloured costume was covered in blue, pink, and mauve floral and abstract designs. Sharvari chose a stunning dewy makeup look with blushes that were accentuated, kohled eyes, and a neutral lip colour.

Genelia D'souza

Genelia D'souza donned attire from the Nautanky line of apparel. Genelia chose a full-sleeved blazer with abstract designs in shades of pink, blue, and green. Wide-leg pants with the same colour scheme and design were worn with it.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik chose a brocade dress and added an ethnic flavour to it. The gorgeous attire from DV Fashion Studio was sophisticated and fashionable. She chose to go bare-faced for the look and donned a choker necklace.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur dressed for Sitaramam promotions in a flower-printed pant suit. The executive woman looked stunning in her attire from Aisha Rao. The black and white flowers on the full-sleeved collared blazer were all over it. A choker necklace and minimal glam makeup were Mrunal's only accessories.