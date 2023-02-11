OPEN IN APP

Latest News

    More In News

    Hug Day 2023: 4 Romantic Ways To Make Your Partner Feel Special On This Day Of Valentine's Week

    Hug Day 2023: Celebrate the day of intimacy and love with your partner in the best possible romantic ways and make them feel the luckiest.

    By Prerna Targhotra
    Sat, 11 Feb 2023 01:39 PM (IST)
    hug-day-2023-romantic-ways-to-make-your-partner-feel-special-on-this-day-of-valentines-week

    HUG DAY is celebrated as the sixth day of Valentine's week. Every year, on February 12, hug day is celebrated with great joy and jubilation. People on this day, express love for their loved ones by giving them warm hugs. A hug is one of the best gestures that help in immediately establishing a connection between two individuals. It helps in establishing and strengthening the bond between two people. To make this day more special for your partner, make the below-mentioned romantic gestures that will make you win them over.

    1. Gift Them A Teddy Bear

    Teddy bear is known to be the best representation of warm hugs. Your partner can hug that teddy bear, and you will gift them as your souvenir. They are extremely soft and most people love cuddling up with them.

    2. Write A Letter

    This is one of the best and old-fashioned ways to impress your partner and make them the happiest. Instead of saying or texting the, write all your feelings and things that you want to say to them in a letter and put it in an envelope. Give them that letter on your date night.

    Also Read
    Hug Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share With Your Partner On This Special Day

    3. Couple Dance

    If you're planning a date at your home on hug day, why not be the most romantic one and have the chance to dance with them? Show them some of your best moves and dance to their favourite song together.

    4. Dedicate Them A Song

    Also Read
    Valentine's Day 2023: Eight Exotic Delhi Restaurants To Enjoy Your Date Night With 'Hearty' Meal

    Songs are the best ways to let someone know what you feel about them and how much you love them. You can dedicate them to your favourite songs that remind you of them and the one that has lyrics similar to all that you want to express to them.

    Related Reads

    Top Deals

    This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.