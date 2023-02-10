HUG DAY is celebrated as the sixth day of Valentine's week on February 12 every year. Hugs are an essential form of physical touch that humans rely on from the moment they are born. Hug day is to celebrate the warmth of hugs which is a sign of warmth, comfort and love. Depending on the type of hug, it can indicate the sign of intimacy, emotional support, friendship and love. Read below to know the different types of hugs and their meanings.

1. Side Hug

A side hug is when two people hug each other with their arms around either the waist or shoulders of the other person. During this hug, both persons usually stand side by side, one using the left arm and the other using the right. This hug is common between friends, and acquaintances as it is more approachable and ideal for people who are not very close.

2. Friend Hug

A friend hug is a two-armed hug where two individuals' chests are touching. In this hug, the distance between two pelvises provides extra space so nothing appears sexual or romantic.

3. Hug From Behind

Depending on how this hug is executed, this hug can indicate a romantic relationship. During this type of hug, one person stands behind the other, with the hugger's front touching the other's backside closely, and wraps their arms around the partner's chest or torso. The hug is an ideal one for couples and makes both parties at ease and comfortable.

4. Hugging Around The Waist

This is a type of hug, where both individuals involved are completely aligned and their arms are wrapped around each other's waists. This is an intimate type of hug shared between couples and identifies their comfort and love.

5. Bear Hug

A bear hug is an act of showing affection towards another person by putting your arms around them and squeezing them tightly. It is a long, tight hug that signifies intimacy between two individuals.

6. One-Sided Hug

In this type of hug, both individuals are facing each other. One usually receives the hug while the other is giving it. This one-sided hug means that you're not fully into it.