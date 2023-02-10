Hug Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And Celebrations Of The Sixth Day Of Valentine's Week

VALENTINE's week has already started and couples are thinking of the best ways to celebrate the week of love with their partners. Valentine's week consists of seven days including rose day, propose day, chocolate day, teddy day, promise day, hug day, and kiss day. The sixth day of Valentine's day is celebrated as Hug Day. It is celebrated after Promise Day on Valentine's week. It is considered one of the most important days of Valentine’s Week. A hug is one of the most romantic and comforting gestures of love.

Hug Day 2023: Significance

Hugging is a simple act of showing love and care to someone without the use of words. The feeling of being hugged is one of the most comforting experiences one can ever have. It is the best day to express your love and care through physical touch. We hug others when we’re excited, happy, sad, or trying to comfort them. Hugging, it seems, is universally comforting. It makes us feel good. And it turns out that hugging is proven to make us healthier and happier.

Hugs can be good for your heart health as it releases oxytocin, a chemical in our bodies which scientist called as 'cuddle hormone.' Hugs are a simple act of embracing your partner which creates a feel-good energy for both the giver and the receiver.

Hug Day 2023: Celebrations

On this special day, you can step back from the hustle and bustle of life and embrace your loved ones. You can celebrate HIg day by simply giving long hugs to your partner and making them feel comfortable. It is the most intimate form of love, affection and care. You can also surprise your partner with some meaningful gifts or plan a date night for them in an intimate setting.