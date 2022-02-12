New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Happy Hug Day! People across the world are celebrating Hug Day today (February 12). The sixth day of love week is hailed as Hug Day, and that's definitely true that nothing can beat a tight warm hug from your special one. After a long and hectic day of work, a warm hug from your partner can quickly lighten your mood and put a smile on your face. However, many might not know that some people also get paid to hug others.

Though this is not a common thing to hear in India, there are various companionship companies that have popped such ideas across the globe. A small number of these ideas are running successfully as they are providing comfort to lonely individuals.

Getting paid to hug someone may sound stupid or even desperate. However, these firms provide wide a range of services for lonely individuals. Studies have proved that the human touch has been proven beneficial for people. A human touch brings feelings of calmness, surges in the hormone oxytocin, and drops in blood pressure.

What are professional Cuddlers?

In simple words, these are the people who get paid to cuddle with clients on a platonic level. Cuddling with people who feel lonely inside may help them to feel light. This is a form of touch therapy, helping people to feel better.

Why it is needed?

Professional cuddling helps in are quite popular in filling a very contemporary demand. However, this treatment is still viewed with scepticism. However, touch therapy and platonic contact help to make the other person feel empathy, compassion, emotional safety, consciousness, acceptance, and a sense of belonging.

However, if you already have your special one, then you can give them a hug in order for them to feel good and it will also bring a smile to your face.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen