Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special: 4 Fitness Takeaways From The Bollywood Superstar To Include In Your Daily Life

THE BOLLYWOOD heart-throb, Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 49th birthday today. Hrithik Roshan has showcased his brilliant acting skills in over 39 films in a career spanning over more than two decades. From being a fitness freak to a perfectionist star, Hrithik Roshan has paved his way to success globally. On this birthday, we bring you some of the major fitness secrets of the 'Vikram Vedha' star that you should include in your regime for a fit and healthy body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

1. Workout Regime

The superstar's workout regime includes extensive exercises such as dumbbell bench press, incline dumbbell press, underhand cable pulldowns, hyperextensions, seated calf raise and many more. He is known for his workouts and he also started his own fitness venture, HRX, to inspire and guide people to stay fit and healthy.

2. Always Stretch Your Muscles

The chiselled actor has always been an action hero which lead him to inculcate extensive workouts in his regime which includes stretching muscles. It is important to stretch muscles after working out as it allows the exercises to work better.

3. Eat 45 Minutes Post-Workout

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

In many of his interviews, Hrithik Roshan consumes nutritious meals after 45 minutes of daily workouts. People tend to feel hungry after an extensive and rigorous workout, which makes them consume meals that are healthy and nutritious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

4. Giving Body The Rest It Needs

Our body requires proper rest after a whole day's workout. Not providing enough rest to the body may make us feel exhausted and lethargic and also makes us prone to several diseases. Hrithik Roshan indulges in the workout, four to seven times a week and usually keeps Wednesdays and weekends off and uses those days for proper rest for his body.