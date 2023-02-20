How To Treat Fungal Infection At Home: 5 Effective Ways To Get Rid Of It Naturally

FUNGAL infections are common and can happen anywhere in your body. Although there are millions of species of fungi, just a few hundred of them can cause infections in humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A fungal infection, also called mycosis, is a skin disease caused by a fungus that lives on the dirt, plants, and even on your skin. The symptoms of fungal infection can include irritation, scaly skin, itching, swelling, redness and blisters. However, it is possible to treat or reduce the symptoms of skin fungal with homemade remedies. Read below the compiled list of some effective home remedies that can treat skin fungal infections easily.

1. Honey

Honey contains mostly sugar and is enriched with amino acids, vitamins, minerals, iron, zinc and antioxidants. It is beneficial for treating infections, fighting metabolic syndrome and supporting healthy skin. Using honey is one of the easiest home remedies for fungal infections. The presence of hydrogen peroxide in honey is very effective to kill fungi and bacteria responsible for causing infections.

2. Neem

Neem is anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and immune-boosting plant which can also promote oral health. It is best known for its anti-ageing properties. Neem is excessively beneficial in protecting the skin from harmful UV rays, pollution and other health problems. Neem leaves are also effective in treating skin fungal infections and are extremely good for the skin.

3. Tea Tree Oil

According to Healthline, tea tree oil is a known antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-oxidant, and these actions will help reduce inflammation and enhance healing. It is widely used for acne, toenail fungus and athlete's foot. It is an essential oil that originates from the steaming of the leaves of the Australian tea tree. According to NCBI, tea tree oil may be a valuable addition to traditional antifungal drugs due to its antifungal and anti-inflammatory activity.

4. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is a rich source of antioxidants and anti-bacterial properties, which help fight free radicals. Moreover, it is the most used natural remedy for skincare, haircare and other health problems. Healthline advocates that aloe vera can treat ringworm and may soothe symptoms of itchiness, inflammation, and discomfort.

5. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is rich in antioxidant properties and is a wonderful face cleanser, moisturiser and sunscreen. Coconut oil has both microbial and antifungal properties that can help treat ringworm infections. It's an extremely effective topical home remedy for ringworm and infections with other fungi, like candida, as per Healthline.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)