New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: When the winter season arrives, everyone likes to stay at home wrapped in the blanket, drink and eat something warm to not feel cold. However, it's not easy to stay at home when you have work outside, so in this case, we need something that keeps our body warm from inside and keeps us away from catching season flu.

As the winter chills are increasing, here we have brought you some foods and herbs that will keep you warm and healthy. Also, we have listed down precautions one must take to stay healthy and away from seasonal disease or flu.

Precautions

- Wear extra layers of clothes to keep yourself warm.

- Maintain hygiene.

- Moisturize your skin frequently to avoid dry and patchy skin.

- Avoid consuming cold water.

- Avoid Hot water baths.

- Eat a healthy diet.

- Drink at least 8 glasses of water to keep your Kidney healthy.

- Exercise daily.

Eat Right

1. Turmeric

It is one of the best spices, that is, known to reduce inflammation and keep the body warm. Add a pinch of turmeric and boil it in one glass of milk.

2. Ginger

Another item that helps in keeping the body warm by strengthing power and digestion. Also, if you are suffering from a cold and cough then, it can help in healing.

3. Honey

One spoon of honey in a glass of milk will not just keep you warm but can also cure your cold and cough.

4. Eggs

They are rich in protein and vitamins and can help in fighting infections in the winter season.



5. Oregano

It is a well known Italian herb often used in pizza. It is one of the most important herbs for the winter season as it has a warming nature. You can add it to your soup and stews.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv