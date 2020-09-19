We have compiled a list for you to get rid of your sleeping problem and have a good night sleep, check it out:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, many people are witnessing a disturbance in their sleep cycle due to the increased tension. The sleep quality and quantity have been significantly decreased among people. The neurologists who specialize in sleep disorder are terming the sleep problem in this pandemic as COVID-somnia.

A good night's sleep plays a vital role as your daily activities are dependent on it so, having proper sleep is crucial for you. Irregular sleep can lead to several problems like weight gain, surge in the risk of catching the disease and negative effects on your hormones.

So to combat the problem of sleep disorders, we have compiled a list for you to get rid of your sleeping problem and have a good night sleep, check it out:

1. Make a change in your bedroom environment

Your bedroom environment plays an important role in getting a goodnight's sleep. The factors like noise, external lights and temperature have a direct effect on your sleep. If you set all of them in a relaxing, calm and clean environment you can enjoy a good sleep.

2. Take a shower before going to bed

According to research, a warm bath helps the body to relax and is a much popular way to sleep better. However, if you don't want to take a full bath at night there is an alternative for you, all you need to do is to let your feet take a hot water bath which will eventually lead to healthy sleep and will also give you clean happy feet.

3. Regular exercise

If you want to get the perfect cozy sleep you need to do little efforts for it. Exercising regularly can improve your health and sleep and will reduce the symptoms of insomnia. But, do not perform an exercise before going to bed as it can lead to problems.

4. Avoid having liquids before bed

If you drink large amount of liquids before going to bed it can lead to nocturia, which is the medical term for excessive urination during the night and can affect your sleep. Avoid drinking liquids in large amount before going to bed and use the washroom right before going to bed.

5. Avoid daytime naps

Having power naps are beneficial but having long daytime naps can cause a problem to your goodnight sleep and for that, you need to avoid taking daytime naps as it can confuse your internal sleeping clock.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma