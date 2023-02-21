How To Relieve Exam Stress: 6 Effective Ways To Cope Up With Anxiety Before Examination

THOSE FEELINGS before giving exams can put a lot of pressure on students. Exam stress is quite normal but sometimes it can make you feel extremely anxious and depressed, and these feelings should never be ignored. According to Concordia University, exam stress is the feeling of tension and worry that comes from test-taking situations. From making notes to revising them all days before exams can potentially overwhelm students and increase their feeling of stress, anxiety, fear etc. High expectations of parents and relatives add to the amount of stress on students. In this situation, it becomes crucial to manage stress and feel relaxed just before the exams. Here are a few tips that will help you feel at ease and relaxed before your exam days.

1. Focus On Your Breath

Focusing on your breath can release all the tension and stress from the mind and calm the body. According to the American Institute of Stress, Abdominal breathing for 20 to 30 minutes each day will reduce anxiety and reduce stress. Deep breathing increases the supply of oxygen to your brain and stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system, which promotes a state of calmness. Breathing techniques help you feel connected to your body it brings your awareness away from the worries in your head and quiets your mind.

2. Time Management

It is always better to make a plan and schedule your study and revision time for exams. Practising smart work rather than hard work can go long way. You can schedule your tasks, prepare a strategy and work on it to avoid any last-minute tensions.

3. Eat And Sleep Well

According to Harvard T.H. Cham, a balanced diet can support a healthy immune system and the repair of damaged cells. It provides the extra energy needed to cope with stressful events. Mindful eating practices counteract stress by encouraging deep breaths, making thoughtful food choices and focusing on the right amounts of meals can help you ease exam anxiety and stress. On the other hand, as per American Psychological Association, when an individual does not sleep long or well enough, her body does not get the complete benefits of a sound sleep, such as muscle repair or memory consolidation. Therefore, it is equally necessary to get sound sleep before exams.

4. Listen To Some Music

Music has been long known for its healing mechanism. According to several studies, music is a powerful tool which can set the mood in certain situations. REalxing music is the best kind to release stress and anxiety. It can provide a distraction-free environment and promotes de-stressing.

5. Take Sufficient Breaks

Taking short breaks is very necessary between exam preparations. Breaks have the ability to help reset your mood, by promoting well-being and reducing stress. Moreover, it is a great option to reflect on yourself, as breaks increase productivity, energy levels and ability to focus.

6. Ask For Help

If you feel you are unable to handle the situation on your own, it is always okay to ask for help. You can reach out to your parents, friends or teachers and ask them to help you.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)