New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Maintaining a healthy body weight is undoubtedly an important aspect of a good life. It lowers the risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and high blood pressure. The amount of weight gained can strongly influence the chances of developing many diseases and health conditions, including cardiovascular diseases, gallstones, infertility, arthritis, etc.

Thus, to spread awareness about the importance of good health, World Health Day is observed every year on April 7. The theme for this year’s World Health Day is “Our Planet, Our Health". In light of this, here's a look at 5 tips to lose weight.

1. Eat Slowly

Eating slowly allows us to not only enjoy our food more but gives us better cues of satiety. This will help you not feel hungry now and then. Thus, chew slowly, swallow only when the food is all chewed up, and repeat. It takes time for your system to know that we are full.

2. Avoid refined carbs

One way to help lose weight quickly is to cut back on sugars and starches, or carbohydrates. This could be with a low-carb eating plan or by reducing refined carbs and replacing them with whole grains. Reducing refined carbohydrates may help curb your appetite, lower your insulin levels, and help you lose weight.

3. Go walking

Walking is a simple way to stay fit. For this, expand your borders beyond the parameters of your neighborhood. Park your car farther away, hike to the mall or grocery store, and take the stairs whenever possible. Before your know it, you will lose inches and feel more energized – and all with a few more steps!

4. Eat protein, fat, and vegetables

Aim to include a variety of foods at each meal. To balance your plate and help you lose weight your meals should include a protein source, fat source vegetables, and a small portion of complex carbohydrates, such as whole grains.

5. Drink plenty of water

Water consumes space in your stomach, helping you feel less hungry. Drink a glass before enjoying a meal, and you are likely to eat less. Instead of snacking on calorie-laden foods, keep a water bottle on hand and take a few gulps before reaching for a snack. Keeping your body hydrated won’t just promote satiety but will also boost your energy levels and help you get through longer workouts that burn major calories.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha