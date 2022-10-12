How To Lose Upto 7 Kgs Weight In Just 7 Days | Read Effective Plan

LOSING weight is a major concern among every age bar at present. Weight loss may chase your blues away with a better body image and shape. One such diet plan is the GM diet plan which was created for the employees of General Motors, after which it was named GM Diet. It is a popular weight loss diet plan which claims 15-17 lbs weight loss in just 7 days.

GM Diet plan is a 7-day quick weight loss plan. It was created by General Motors in 1985 to help its employees lose weight. The employees consumed low-calorie food on different days. Read below to know what this diet plan includes and how it aids weight loss.

GM Diet: Foods To Eat

Day 1

Consume fruits such as berries, watermelons and cantaloupes, however, stay away from having bananas on Day 1. Hydrate yourself with 8 to 12 glasses of water throughout the day.

Day 2

Consume only vegetables in boiled or raw form. Use olive oil to cook the vegetables, do not deep fry them. Drink 8-12 glasses of water.

Day 3

Consume fruits and vegetables except for bananas and potatoes. Drink 8-12 glasses of water.

Day 4

Consume only bananas and milk on the fourth day as a part of the diet. Consume eight bananas (small) and four glasses of milk. Avoid adding any sugar or sweeteners to milk. You can also consume vegetable soup. Have 8-12 glasses of water.

Day 5

Chicken/fish (280 grams) along with six whole tomatoes. On the other hand, vegetarians can consume brown rice or cottage cheese and have a lot and lots of water to stay hydrated.

Day 6

Eat lots of vegetables except potatoes. Consume brown rice, four glasses of juice and 8 glasses of water.

Day 7

Eat brown rice along with half chapati, raw or sautéed vegetables, fruit juice and 8 glasses of water on day 7 of the GM diet.

After GM Diet Plan

After following 7 days of the GM diet plan religiously, it is advised to consume high-protein and low-carb meals the following week. Junk food should be avoided as it might lead to weight gain again.

Benefits Of GM Diet

1. It improves quality and appearance of the skin.

2. It helps in body detoxification, enhances mood and leads to better digestion and metabolism.

3. It helps individual to inculcate fruits and vegetables in the routine and help in suppressing fat accumulation in the body.