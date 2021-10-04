New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Fats anywhere in our body is not just unhealthy but also spoils the look. Many times fats in arms stop people from wearing desirable clothes in wake to hide those extra kilos. However, sometimes the hanging fat of the hands becomes difficult to hide, especially in half sleeve clothes. So today, we have brought you some easy exercises that will help you in reducing those extra kilos and give a good shape to your arms.

Before you scroll down to look at the exercises, please note that do these exercises at least 15 to 20 minutes daily for effective results. Check out the exercises below:

1.

- In this, sit on your feet and raise both your hands in the air

- Slowly move your right hand and touch your left shoulder from the backside while your left hand will be straight.

- Repeat this exercise with the left hand and right shoulder.

- Do it for at least 15 to 20 minutes

2.

- Sit on your feet and raise your hand in the air

- Now, join both the palms and then, slowly bring it down and touch your back as shown in the figure.

- Do at least 15-20 times

3.

- Sit in the same position as above and raise your hands

- Now cross your hands and touch your shoulders from the back

- Do this at least 15-20 times

4.

- Sit in the same position as above and bend your hands upwards.

- Now, keep your hands parallel to each other and reverse your hands in the same position.

- Once again, raise your hands upwards and join them

- Do it for at least 15-20 minutes

5.

- Sit on the feet and slowly take your hands backwards

- After waiting for few seconds, bring it back to rest.

- Do it for at least 15-20 minutes

Here have a look at the video:

Hope you liked the exercises, do share your experience with us via our social media handle.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv